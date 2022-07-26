Expand / Collapse search

Car theft suspect shot by Pierce County Council candidate arrested again

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Pierce County
TACOMA, Wash. - A man who allegedly sped toward a Pierce County Council candidate in a stolen truck-- who was then shot by the candidate-- has recently been arrested for a different crime, police said. 

40-year-old Scott Stacy was arrested by Fircrest Police on July 25 after officers said they found him in a stolen flatbed truck with a ring of shaved keys. Shaved keys are car keys that have been shaved or ground down on either the sides or the face. They're meant to fit into an ignition and thieves use them to steal vehicles.

Police say Stacy also had 28 grams of meth on him. 

He was booked into jail and then released, just days before his arraignment for a different crime where he was charged with second-degree assault with a deadly weapon enhancement.

In that case, on May 30, detectives said Republican Pierce County Council candidate Josh Harris shot at Stacy after Stacy allegedly sped toward him in a stolen vehicle. 

Harris will not be charged with a crime following that shooting. The county prosecuting attorney’s office said that an investigation showed Harris acted in self-defense and that the shooting was justified because either Harris or others nearby would have been hit by the vehicle.

Harris, who owns a construction company, is running for a council seat as a pro-law enforcement candidate. Harris also paid $300,000 to bail out three Tacoma police officers charged in the death of a Black man, Manuel Ellis, from a lack of oxygen caused by restraint. Harris’ brother is also a Tacoma police chaplain.

