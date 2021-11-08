Car theft in Washington on the rise, more drivers seek out extra security for vehicles

Car Toys in Bellevue used to be a place where people would come to check out new speakers or car radios, but lately much of their customer base isn’t looking for an upgrade, they’re looking for security.

"It comes down to that deterrence factor where if it’s just too hard they’re not going to do it," said August Mordaunt, a manager at Car Toys Bellevue.

Mordaunt told FOX 13 News most of the security items out there make it significantly harder or riskier to steal a car, whether it be a specialized car alarm that can detect the thief attempting to steal parts, or a little tool called a kill switch.

"Once you turn your key, nothing will happen, your starter won't move, so your car, everything will still be on except the car, the engine won't turn on. It’s one of our better ways of preventing it, definitely."

Kill switches are easy to get installed and definitely on the lower end of the price spectrum for security devices. Something like a secretly hidden GPS could set you back 1k, but Mordaunt says many customers feel it’s worth it. "It’s a sense of security to have that, just knowing where your car is. Yeah. it’s definitely something we do a lot of."

And he points out it’s a lot cheaper than buying a new car. Something more people are considering as theft rates grow.

According to the Puget Sound auto theft task force, looking at October 2020, Washington state had 2,553 stolen vehicles. In October 2021, there were 3,404. Theft in Pierce County more than doubled within the same time frame.

WATCH LIVE: FOX 13 News

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram