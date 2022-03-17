Expand / Collapse search

Walgreens entrance smashed in Seattle's Columbia City

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Seattle
FOX 13 Seattle

Crews are cleaning up after a Walgreens entrance was damaged.

SEATTLE - Another Walgreens in Western Washington was damaged after a vehicle appeared to have crashed into the entrance Thursday morning.

The incident happened at a Seattle location at 4412 Rainier Avenue South in the Columbia City neighborhood. 

There have been recent cases of suspects ramming trucks into the entrances of Walgreens stores and breaking into ATMs. 

It's unknown if they are related. 

On Friday, a truck rammed into the entrance of a Walgreens in Renton. Investigators said two suspects may have been targeting the ATM but were either unable or decided not to remove it. 

Police: Suspects tried to steal ATM after backing into Renton Walgreens
Police: Suspects tried to steal ATM after backing into Renton Walgreens

Cleanup efforts are underway after two suspects backed a truck into a Renton Walgreens entrance on Friday morning.

On Monday morning, Tacoma police responded to an alarm at a business in the 200 block of 6th Avenue. Police said a truck crashed into the entrance and suspects broke into an ATM. The suspects fled the scene in another car and left the truck behind. 

Suspects ram truck into Tacoma Walgreens, break into ATM
Suspects ram truck into Tacoma Walgreens, break into ATM

Tacoma police are investigating after suspects rammed a truck into the entrance of a Walgreens and broke into an ATM on Monday morning.

When FOX 13 News arrived at the scene, it appeared a driver crashed into the entrance and the ATM appeared to be damaged.

