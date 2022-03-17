Walgreens entrance smashed in Seattle's Columbia City

Another Walgreens in Western Washington was damaged after a vehicle appeared to have crashed into the entrance Thursday morning.

The incident happened at a Seattle location at 4412 Rainier Avenue South in the Columbia City neighborhood.

There have been recent cases of suspects ramming trucks into the entrances of Walgreens stores and breaking into ATMs.

It's unknown if they are related.

On Friday, a truck rammed into the entrance of a Walgreens in Renton. Investigators said two suspects may have been targeting the ATM but were either unable or decided not to remove it.

On Monday morning, Tacoma police responded to an alarm at a business in the 200 block of 6th Avenue. Police said a truck crashed into the entrance and suspects broke into an ATM. The suspects fled the scene in another car and left the truck behind.

When FOX 13 News arrived at the scene, it appeared a driver crashed into the entrance and the ATM appeared to be damaged.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram