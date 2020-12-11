Car hits protesters in Manhattan

Multiple people were hit by a car in the Murray Hill section of Manhattan on Friday afternoon.

It happened at the intersection of 39th and 3rd Avenue just before 4:10 p.m.

According to the New York Times, protesters were marching in support of ICE detainees on a hunger strike in New Jersey when a woman drove her car into the crowd, injuring several people.

The NYPD could not say how many people were hit, only saying that it was "multiple."

There is no word yet on the severity of the injuries but none of them are believed to be life-threatening. A woman was seen being taken away by the NYPD.

Advertisement

This is a developing story and will be updated.