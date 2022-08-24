Car hits, knocks over utility pole in Seattle

Seattle police are investigating after a driver crashed into a utility pole Wednesday morning in the Crown Hill neighborhood.

The crash happened at Holman Road Northwest and Mary Avenue Northwest at about 3:30 a.m.

When FOX 13 crews arrived at the crash scene, the pole was leaning on a power line and the streetlights were hanging inches above the ground.

The condition of the driver is not known.

The roadway is blocked in both directions and it’s unknown when the road will reopen.



