Car drives through crowd of protesters in Times Square

Police are searching for the vehicle and the occupants who drove through a group of Black Lives Matters protesters and counterprotesters in Times Square.

The incident was captured on video Thursday at about 8 p.m. and shows the black Ford Taurus jerking through the crowd at 46th Street and Broadway its horn blaring as demonstrators scramble out of the way.

According to police, the car was earlier at a pro-Trump rally near Duffy Square. Officers had asked the driver to move the car through a route under the Marriot Hotel to avoid conflict with the protesters. The driver ignored the suggestion and drove into the crowd.

"We have a car travelling up 46th street stops at the light," NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea told FOX 5 NY morning program, 'Good Day New York.' "Just at it hits that intersection, you have the group of protesters roughly 200 protesters, fate would have it, move in that direction, down 46th Street. This is all captured on video. YOu have bicyclists block the car from moving. We have two people strike the car window- one with a punch and one banging it. You have the car speed away. Very dangerous as it hits a block or two after goes up and makes a right. We are real lucky we didn't have a vehicle collision with other cars."

No injuries were reported, according to Shea. Reports that the vehicle was an unmarked police cruiser were unequivocally false, added police, and the driver likely purchased the vehicle at auction.

In a tweet, the NYPD said it was investigating the incident. Cops want to speak to anyone who was in that vehicle and anyone who may have been injured.

The march was being held to protest the death of Daniel Prude, who died of suffocation after an encounter with police in Rochester, New York in March.

