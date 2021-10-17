Car drives off cliff near Boulder River Trailhead, 7 rescued

article

Snohomish County rescue teams saved seven people whose car went off a cliff near the Boulder River Trailhead.

The sheriff’s office says a vehicle went off the cliff near the area, injuring seven people, one of them critically. All people were rescued and transported to the hospital.

The road leading up to the trailhead was closed Saturday evening and Sunday morning while crews investigated the incident, but it has since reopened.

The condition of the patients is not yet known.

