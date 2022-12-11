Car crashes through main entrance of Bonney Lake middle school

A car crashed through the front entrance of Mountain View Middle School in Bonney Lake, according to school officials.

Principal Amy Montgomery said the car crashed through the main entrance and into the 200 wing Saturday evening. The main entry is "extensively damaged" and carpet, doors and frames were trashed in the crash.

Despite the damage, Montgomery says this will not affect student access or safety.

Contractors worked Sunday to clean up the damage.

Monday is a late-start day, and students will enter and exit through the school's gym or commons as usual, depending on their grade level.