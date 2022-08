A Renton landscaping business that was inside a barn was destroyed after a car crashed into it Thursday morning.

The crash happened at 10000 South Carr Road at about 1 a.m.

The business owner told FOX 13 that the two-story barn was built in the 1940s/1950s and that her father started the landscaping business in the 1950s.

It's unknown what led up to the crash and the condition of the driver is not known.