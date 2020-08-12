Car crashes into Puyallup McDonald's before shooting in parking lot

One man was shot and another was hospitalized with a head injury from a crowbar after a fight in a McDonald's parking lot led to a crash and shooting Tuesday night.

According to Puyallup police, officers responded about 9:30 p.m. to a fight at the downtown McDonald's on 2nd Street NE. The call was upgraded to shots fired while officers were en route.

Investigators said the violence started when a man went to the restaurant to confront another man who reportedly assaulted a female acquaintance. The man intentionally rammed his vehicle into another vehicle, which then crashed into the building.

The man who went to McDonald's for the confrontation reportedly got out of his vehicle and attacked the other man with a crowbar.

That's when another occupant of the vehicle that crashed into the building pulled out a rifle and began shooting. One person was shot.

He was taken to a local hospital but is expected to survive. The other man was taken to the hospital with a head injury from the crowbar.

One gun was recovered at the scene while officers worked to "contain the chaos."

The 30-year-old suspect who showed up at McDonald's for the confrontation has not been located. He abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot. Police have not released any additional information.

No McDonald's employees or police officers were injured.