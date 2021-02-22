Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM PST until TUE 11:00 AM PST, King County
10
River Flood Warning
from MON 3:00 PM PST until MON 5:30 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 AM PST, Mason County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 8:39 AM PST, Wahkiakum County
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 4:00 PM PST until TUE 10:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, East Slopes Northern Cascades
Flood Watch
from MON 8:57 AM PST until TUE 4:00 PM PST, King County, Lewis County
Avalanche Warning
until MON 6:15 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 4:00 PM PST until TUE 4:00 PM PST, Olympics
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 4:00 PM PST until TUE 10:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Avalanche Warning
until MON 6:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades, East Slopes Northern Cascades

Car crashes into Parkland home, trapping man inside his living room

Published 
Parkland
Q13 FOX
article

Car crashes into home in Parkland, trapping man inside his living room (Q13 News photo)

PARKLAND, Wash. - A man had to be rescued from his own living room Monday morning after a car crashed into his home in Pierce County.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, it happened just before 10 a.m. in the 100 block of Sherian Avenue in Parkland. Sgt. Darren Moss said a car was speeding down the road and crashed into the home seemingly without slowing down, a witness told detectives. 

The driver got out of the car and walked away. 

The man inside the home was injured and had to be rescued from his living room. He was taken to the hospital, but he's expected to be OK. 

Investigators have not yet identified a suspect. 

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: Q13 News Live 
SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram