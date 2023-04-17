Car crashes into library in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood, no injuries

No injuries have been reported after a car crashed through the wall of Seattle Public Library in Ballard.

The car crashed into the northwest corner of the building before 2 p.m., near NW 57th St and 22nd Ave NW. The car went partially through the outer wall and into the library.

Fire officials say no one was injured in the library or car.

Everyone in the car was able to get out to safety. A tow truck was called in to pull the car from the building.

RELATED: Man sentenced to life in prison for 'brutal execution' of Everett police officer

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

It is not yet known what caused the car to crash in the first place.