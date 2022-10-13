Car crashes into Hazen High School in Renton; school closed Thursday

article

The Renton School District said Hazen High School will be closed on Thursday after a car crashed into the front of the school.

Police said at about 5:15 a.m., a school employee got to the school and saw an unoccupied car at the main entrance of the building.

Surveillance video showed two people that left in a second car.

A description of the two people was not released.

According to police, the incident could be a possible burglary attempt and they are determining whether it was stolen.

District officials said the crash caused extensive damage and they are working to make repairs to be able to resume a regular schedule on Friday.

No injuries have been reported.

As of Thursday morning, the school was working on whether after school sports and parent teacher conferences are still on for later in the day.

Families are asked to be on the lookout for updates in their emails and on social media.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.