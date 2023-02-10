Several car chase suspects in custody after leading authorities on pursuit across LA, Orange counties

A group of suspects is in custody, but not before going on an alleged crime spree which includes a two-county police chase, possible carjacking and possible robbery.

The suspects were initially wanted in connection to a robbery case in Orange County. As authorities tried to respond to the alleged robbery, the group allegedly carjacked a vehicle and a police chase ensued.

The chased extended to Los Angeles County neighborhoods including Inglewood, Compton, Torrance and East Los Angeles.

The suspects ditched the car they were accused of carjacking and tried to evade officers on foot. SkyFOX captured the moments where officers cornered and apprehended all four of the suspects.

Officials did not say which robbery case the suspect may be connected to.