Semi-truck catches fire after wrong-way collision on I-5 near JBLM, traffic backed up 6+ miles

A semi-truck caught fire after a wrong-way collision on I-5 near Joint Base Lewis-McChord's main gate on Tuesday afternoon. Backups were at least 6-miles each direction at rush hour.

Troopers said a wrong-way vehicle collided with a semi, but there were no serious injuries.

According to Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), I-5 North was shut down around 3:00 p.m. One northbound lane was open as of 4:45 p.m.

The southbound lanes were also closed as crews worked to put out the fire. As of 5 p.m., all southbound lanes reopened.

The Washington State Patrol, WSDOT, firefighters and medics all responded to the scene.

