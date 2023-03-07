Car catches fire after collision near JBLM, I-5 closed both directions

A car caught fire after a collision on I-5 near Joint Base Lewis-McChord's main gate on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), I-5 North was shut down as of 3:30 p.m. The southbound lanes were also closed as crews worked to put out the fire.

It was unclear what caused the crash or if there were any injuries.

The Washington State Patrol, firefighter and medics all responded to the scene.

