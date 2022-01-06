Capitol Riot: Homeland Security details preventing future violence in nation's capital

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until FRI 9:15 AM PST, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
35
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:55 AM PST, King County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:03 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:25 AM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:01 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:57 PM PST until SAT 9:33 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:30 PM PST, Pacific County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 3:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
River Flood Warning
until SAT 3:23 AM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
until MON 3:53 AM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 8:17 PM PST, Pierce County
Flood Warning
until FRI 2:00 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, Lewis County, Mason County, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 6:21 AM PST until SAT 4:32 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Grays Harbor County, Mason County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 3:30 AM PST until SAT 5:31 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:38 AM PST, Cowlitz County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:35 AM PST, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 2:51 PM PST, Cowlitz County
River Flood Warning
from THU 8:13 PM PST until SAT 5:07 AM PST, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
from THU 9:44 PM PST until SUN 1:00 AM PST, Lewis County
High Wind Warning
until FRI 10:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:08 PM PST, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
Flood Advisory
from THU 3:25 PM PST until FRI 3:00 PM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Island County, Jefferson County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Thurston County
Avalanche Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Flood Advisory
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Clark County, Cowlitz County, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
Wind Advisory
until FRI 7:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Admiralty Inlet Area
Wind Advisory
from FRI 7:00 AM PST until FRI 6:00 PM PST, Everett and vicinity
Flood Advisory
from THU 3:25 PM PST until FRI 3:15 PM PST, King County, Kitsap County, Pierce County, Snohomish County
Wind Advisory
until FRI 1:00 PM PST, North Coast, Central Coast
Flood Watch
until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, King County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, Snohomish County, Thurston County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM PST until FRI 7:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area
Coastal Flood Advisory
until FRI 8:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
Coastal Flood Advisory
from FRI 8:00 AM PST until FRI 12:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Southwest Interior
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 12:30 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, Southwest Interior

Capitol Riot: Homeland Security details preventing future violence in nation's capital

By Tom Fitzgerald
Published 
Updated 3:30PM
Capitol Riot
FOX 5 DC

One year later at the Capitol

The deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol has been commemorated all day Thursday as we officially mark one year since the riot. The question remains: could something like this happen again?

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol has been commemorated all day Thursday as we officially mark one year since the riot. The question remains: could something like this happen again?

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

President Joe Biden thanked members of the D.C. Police Department, D.C. National Guard and U.S. Capitol Police who battled pro-Trump supporters last year.

Capitol Riot: President Biden marks one year since January 6 insurrection

President Biden and Vice President Harris addressed the nation Thursday to mark one year since the January 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection.

While Biden condemned the actions of the rioters, he had even tougher words for the man who preceded him – former President Donald Trump, placing the blame squarely on him.

"For the first time in our history, a president not just lost an election, he tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power as a violent mob breached the Capitol," Biden said. "But they failed…We must be absolutely clear about what is true and what is a lie. Here's the truth. The former President of the United States of America has spread a web of lies about the 2020 election."

READ MORE: Capitol Riot: President Biden marks one year since January 6 insurrection

FOX 5 spoke with Homeland Security Department Assistant Secretary Samantha Vinograd who says even a year later, the extremist and domestic terror threat remains high in the nation's capital. 

"We are very concerned about the risk of lone actors and small groups of individuals mobilizing to violence," she says. "Oftentimes, it’s fueled by content online, so that threat is dispersed, so our state and local partners need information, and we need information from them because it’s a two-way street on information sharing."  

One of DHS's biggest jobs is to separate threats from constitutionally protected free speech, a critical balancing act to protect the Capitol.

"We are not here to police thought, and we are not here to police speech," Vinograd says. "Where we become and remain concerned is when certain speech has a nexus to violence, and it leads to an act of domestic violent extremism. That is the differentiating factor here."

READ MORE: Capitol Riot criminal investigation continues one year later; still a long way to go

Trump did release a series of statements on Thursday, again making false claims about the 2020 election being stolen before pointing out 2022 is an election year and that "MAGA Republicans" should work with him to defeat democrats.