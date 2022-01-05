Expand / Collapse search
Capitol Riot: Events planned to mark January 6 anniversary

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated January 6, 2022 8:45AM
FOX 5 DC

Capitol Riot: President Biden marks one year since January 6 insurrection

President Biden and Vice President Harris addressed the nation Thursday to mark one year since the January 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection.

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - January 6 marks one year since pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress began counting the Electoral College votes from the 2020 presidential election.

Below is a list of events in D.C. that will mark the anniversary of the attack:

9 a.m. - President Joe Biden delivered remarks focused on sustaining democracy as he faces calls to use his presidential powers to push voting rights legislation. Vice President Kamala Harris will also give a speech. 

READ MORE: Biden, Harris to deliver remarks on anniversary of Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Jamil Jaffer: Where are we as a nation one year after the US Capitol insurrection

Executive Director of the National Security Institute, Jamil Jaffer, joined us to discuss where we are as a nation one year after the U.S. Capitol insurrection.

Politico's Daniel Lippman shares experience of covering Capitol insurrection

Politico's White House correspondent Daniel Lippman shares his experience of covering the Capitol insurrection on the one-year anniversary of the attack.

Analysis: The latest on the Capitol insurrection investigation

Government policy attorney Kerryanne Burke joined fox 5 to discuss the latest on the Capitol insurrection investigation.

12 p.m. - Prayer, the pledge, a statement from the Chair and a "Moment of Silence" will be held on the House Floor.

2 p.m. - Lawmakers will share their experiences and perspectives on what happened at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

READ MORE: Capitol Riot: A look back on year since January 6 insurrection

4:45 p.m. - A candlelight vigil will be held near the U.S. Capitol.

5:30 p.m. - Lawmakers will hold a prayer vigil on the steps of the U.S. Capitol. 

6 p.m. - Far-right group Look Ahead America will be organizing at the D.C. Jail where about 40 "January Sixers," or people accused of participating in the Capitol Riot, are currently being held.

8 p.m. - A special on the events of Jan. 6 will be available to stream on FOX 5 DC.