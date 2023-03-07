Capitol Hill Queer/Pride Festival returns this summer

article

The three-day Queer/Pride Festival is returning once again this summer to Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood, and tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 8.

The three-day festival kicks off on Friday, June 23 and features national and local performers, musicians, drag queens, burlesque dancers and artists.

Headliners this year include Orville Peck, Trixie Mattel, Pabllo Vittar, Peaches, and Charo.

Tickets start at $150 for the early bird three-day general admission tier. Three-day general admission goes for $180 per person, once the early bird tier sells out.

The early-bird VIP, three-day admission goes for $300. The VIP pass includes priority entry for all three days, access to a private air-conditioned lounge with a private bar and bathrooms, and two drink tickets per day.

Single-day ticket release dates will be announced at a later date based on capacity leftover availability.

Tickets go on sale on March 8 at noon. You can get tickets here.

The festival runs from June 23 through June 25 with the schedule below:

Friday, June 23 | 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday, June 24 | 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday, June 25 | 2 p.m. - 10 p.m.

The event is 21+ only.

Here's what you need to know before you go.