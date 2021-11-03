Candidates who put public safety front and center in their campaign are doing well this election cycle

If votes on a ballot could talk, it would say the theme this election year is whittling down to some basic services and public safety.

In Puyallup, most voters checked yes to Prop 1, a nearly $83 million project to create a new public safety facility that would house police officers among a couple of other departments.

Over in Renton, the Regional Fire Authority sent out a video on social media thanking voters for supporting its Prop 1, which is passing with overwhelming The bond will give firefighters adequate staffing and equipment.

In Seattle, many residents expressed their concerns over public safety through their votes.

"The city has kind of dropped the ball on promises of basic services. That’s what people want pretty much across the board," said Seattle City Council candidate Sara Nelson.

As of Wednesday, Nelson is holding a big lead over opponent Nikkita Oliver for the at-large seat on Seattle City Council, representing District 9.

"I think a lot of people want to make this into a single issue race and just talk about policing, we know that safety in our city is created by much more than policing," Oliver said.

Oliver is pushing for defunding of police, Nelson is not.

But the scene-stealer is the race for Seattle City Attorney. The candidates couldn’t be more different: a moderate Republican Ann Davison against police abolitionist Nicole Thomas Kennedy.

Davison’s promises of holding repeat offenders accountable and her recognition of downtown crime are resonating with a heavily Democratic voter base. As of Wednesday night, Davison was holding a 17% lead over Thomas-Kennedy.

Last but not least, Bruce Harrell is sitting confidently that he is the next mayor of Seattle with a 30% lead over Lorena Gonzalez.

In the last live mayoral debate between Harrell and Gonzalez, Harrell made it clear that SPD’s staffing shortage is a problem.

Election results will continue to be counted throughout the week. Around 300,000 votes will be released in King County by the end of the week.

The expected voter turnout is around 44%, which is not great but normal during a non-presidential election cycle.

