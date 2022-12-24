Hundreds of flights delayed or canceled at Sea-Tac for Christmas Eve travel

Thousands of people continued to arrive at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport for their Christmas Eve travels.

Travelers waited in long lines to check their luggage and get through TSA, though lines weren't as long as Friday, when an ice storm delayed and canceled several flights.

As of 1 p.m., there were 230 total delays today at Sea-Tac and there were 188 flights canceled.

One traveler said her flight was canceled to Belize for this Christmas Eve.

"Because I knew there was this mess at the airport, I even left three hours earlier so that I could make it," she told FOX 13. "But they didn’t board me and they (Alaska) said, ‘we were going to put you on the next flight,’ although my flight is still boarding, and they didn’t check me in."

There have been thousands of flights canceled across the country this Christmas Eve, according to FlightAware. The number of flights canceled and delayed at Sea-Tac continues to increase hour-by-hour as the airport continues to stay busy this Christmas Eve.