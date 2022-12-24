Expand / Collapse search
Ice Storm Warning
from SAT 3:00 AM PST until SAT 4:00 PM PST, East Puget Sound Lowlands
12
Ice Storm Warning
from SAT 3:00 AM PST until SUN 4:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 11:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
River Flood Warning
from SAT 1:08 PM PST until SUN 5:34 PM PST, Mason County
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 7:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area
Avalanche Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Avalanche Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes
Wind Advisory
until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Admiralty Inlet Area, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast
Airport Weather Warning
until SAT 5:00 PM PST, Franklin County
Flood Watch
until MON 4:00 AM PST, Mason County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Whatcom County
Coastal Flood Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM PST until SAT 3:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast
Coastal Flood Advisory
from SAT 10:00 AM PST until SAT 3:00 PM PST, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast

Hundreds of flights delayed or canceled at Sea-Tac for Christmas Eve travel

By
Published 
Travel
FOX 13 Seattle

Winter weather slams holiday travel

Hundreds of flights were cancelled or delayed at Sea-Tac on Friday due to the ice storm that hit the area.

SEATTLE - Thousands of people continued to arrive at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport for their Christmas Eve travels.

Travelers waited in long lines to check their luggage and get through TSA, though lines weren't as long as Friday, when an ice storm delayed and canceled several flights.  

As of 1 p.m., there were 230 total delays today at Sea-Tac and there were 188 flights canceled. 

One traveler said her flight was canceled to Belize for this Christmas Eve. 

"Because I knew there was this mess at the airport, I even left three hours earlier so that I could make it," she told FOX 13. "But they didn’t board me and they (Alaska) said, ‘we were going to put you on the next flight,’ although my flight is still boarding, and they didn’t check me in."

There have been thousands of flights canceled across the country this Christmas Eve, according to FlightAware. The number of flights canceled and delayed at Sea-Tac continues to increase hour-by-hour as the airport continues to stay busy this Christmas Eve. 

You can check your flight status here. 