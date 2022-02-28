Canadian space agency shares satellite image of Earth internet says resembles a cat

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:36 PM PST, Cowlitz County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:20 AM PST, King County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until WED 8:26 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:43 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from MON 1:45 PM PST until WED 5:11 AM PST, Yakima County
River Flood Warning
until WED 8:31 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:57 AM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:15 PM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:16 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 10:16 AM PST until WED 6:51 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:03 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:05 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:45 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:52 AM PST, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until THU 8:40 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until WED 12:11 PM PST, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 10:46 PM PST until FRI 2:28 AM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:50 PM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 12:43 AM PST, Mason County
River Flood Warning
until WED 2:54 AM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Watch
from WED 9:48 AM PST until THU 7:03 AM PST, Whitman County
Flood Watch
until WED 3:00 PM PST, Lewis County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 1:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
Coastal Flood Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM PST until TUE 2:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast

Canadian space agency shares satellite image of Earth internet says resembles a cat

By Austin Williams
Published 
FOX TV Digital Team
csa article

The Canadian Space Agency posted a satellite photo of a region the internet concluded resembles a cat. (Canadian Space Agency)

LOS ANGELES - On Feb. 23 the Canadian Space Agency tweeted a satellite view of Cape Breton Highlands in Nova Scotia with hopes of wowing viewers with the region’s incredible geological variety and history. 

But the only thing the internet seemed to notice was how much the area looks like a cat. 

CSA acknowledged the observation with a follow up post on Twitter. 

"So apparently, quite a few of you see a cat in this satellite image. Does it mean it should have been named Cat Breton instead of Cape Breton? Help us sort out this confusion please," wrote the agency.

The Cape Breton Highlands contain some of Nova Scotia’s oldest rocks. 

"This image is a combination of Sentinel-2 satellite imagery dated April 25, 2021, and a hill shading image derived from provincial lidar elevation data. This windswept, snow-covered boreal plateau is surrounded by steep-sided ravines, fast-flowing rivers and waterfalls pouring off escarpments," CSA wrote. 

 