Canadian couple reunited with cats after camper stolen in Tukwila - see the reunion

A FOX 13 news viewer helped a Canadian couple find their stolen cats in Kent. The cats were in a camper that was stolen out of Tukwila.

The couple was returning to Canada from a trip to Utah and were devastated when their pets were taken. Thankfully, they were able to be reunited with Lucky and Blue.

. Meet the couple as they are reunited with their cats:

Previous story:

A family from Canada is searching for their truck and pop-up camper, along with their two cats that were inside, after someone stole it while they were buying groceries in Tukwila over the Fourth of July weekend.

On July 5, the couple, Raj Ram and Kathy Gabales, stopped at Costco around 4 p.m. on the way home from a trip to Utah.

As they walked back to their parking spot, they saw someone driving away with the camper and the truck they used to tow it.

Ram said he started chasing down the vehicle before flagging down a Good Samaritan, who drove him to chase the suspect. Ram said the chase only lasted for 10 minutes before losing sight of the vehicle in SeaTac.

Inside the camper were their two cats: 3-year-old Blue and 1-year-old Lucky.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Their phones were inside the truck, and they were able to use another device to get a ping on it. One of the pings revealed the phones were at a Safeway in Seattle's Mount Baker neighborhood, at S. Andover Street and Rainier Ave. S. The couple got a rental car and spent five days driving around the city trying to find their cats, but they haven't had any luck.

They are now back in Canada.

"It’s been just like losing a family member. We have come to an empty house. It feels like we let our kids down, like we didn't protect them when we were out on the road," Ram said. "We would just like them back, please. That’s all we want. We would just like them back. Everything else can be replaced. But they're like family to us."

"I just want my babies back, please," Gabales told FOX 13 tearfully.

Both pets are micro-chipped, so the family is hoping someone will find them and take them to a vet who can help bring them home.

Ram describes the stolen vehicle as a white 2007 Ford F250 with a popup camper attached. The truck has British Columbia plates PX967E. There is a "Bronco" logo on the upper right hand side of the popup and a few stickers in the upper left hand corner. If you see the stolen camper, call 911.