Canadian, American lovebirds flock to a northern Washington park as border closure extends

Thursday marks 14 months to the day that the Canada-Washington border closed due to coronavirus pandemic.

This week, Canada announced it will once again be extending the closure. That news may be an inconvenience for many Washingtonians who just want to travel but it’s heartbreaking for those with higher stakes.

"I’m such a lucky human to have found somebody," Jamie Wolf said.

Wolf is an American citizen who started dating Lisa Poole, a Canadian about 9 months ago. The couple relies on Peace Arch Park, an area that straddles both countries.

Due to a treaty from the 1800s, this international park provides a space for people to mingle without crossing the official border.

Call it a loophole or not but the couple is grateful especially not knowing when the border shutdown will be lifted.

"It’s literally painful some days honestly. I’m in pain with the lack of in-person contact," Wolfe said.

That’s why here the embraces and the kisses are sweeter and longer.

"We’ve known each other since we were 12," Teresa Rice said.

RELATED: As Washington re-opens, border closure at Canada extended once again

Teresa and Chris Rice shared another birthday together on Thursday. They realize there are so many different stories at every park bench and inside the many tents that dot the park.

"Haven’t seen any rocking," Rice said.

Jamie and Lisa have camped at the park about 5 times and joked that families wandering over to the tent section of the camp would eventually scurry away.

On Thursday, the couple will spend every minute together until the park closes at dusk.

"Saying goodbye, sucks," Wolf said.

Some immigration attorneys say since the border closure they’ve seen an increase in couples reaching out to find ways to reunite faster.

Attorney Len Saunders will frequently come to the park to meet clients. At first he thought the border closure would slow down business so the reversal is surprising to him.

Saunders predicts the border will be closed throughout the summer and beyond.

