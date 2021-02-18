Canada won’t require COVID tests for Point Roberts, Washington residents

Washington state residents living in Point Roberts will not be required to take a COVID-19 test before traveling through Canada for any essential services, officials said.

Travel between Washington state and Point Roberts, the waterfront U.S. enclave connected to British Columbia, requires a 25-mile (40-kilometer) trip through Canada.

Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee announced Wednesday that his office was informed by the Consulate General of Canada of the decision, which will allow about 1,300 residents to forgo having to get a test on either side of the U.S.-Canada border.

"Point Roberts residents have had very real concerns about transit ever since the pandemic struck, and this exemption will ease some of the burden," Inslee said. "I want to thank the Canadian government for hearing our request, and to the state’s congressional delegation, who continue working on border access issues for Point Roberts residents."

The announcement came after Canada implemented a policy on Monday that requires proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test for visitors arriving by land.

