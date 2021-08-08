Border reopening: Canada travel requirements for fully-vaccinated Americans

Canada is welcoming fully-vaccinated Americans to travel into the country for non-essential trips beginning August 9, but there are several travel requirements before and after arrival.

Within 72 hours of travel, a negative Covid-19 test is required and travelers must upload proof of vaccination and personal travel information digitally via ArriveCAN.



Quarantine is not required for fully vaccinated travelers, but government officials are requiring a quarantine plan on the chance it ends up being needed.

Government officials said to register for an arrival test before travel.

At the border, travelers will need the following:

An ArriveCAN receipt

Proof of vaccination

Negative test results

Travel documents

"I’ve always wanted to go to Montreal, so that’s like on my top to go-to place so I would totally go," said Michelle Senne, a tourist and flight attendant. "I think it’s worth it, and we just got to get back on track with traveling."

"It’s definitely hard to go to places," said Omar Castillo, a tourist and flight attendant. "You have to have your PCR test, you have to show them that you haven’t had Covid within the last 72 hours. Every country has different restrictions, different rules, we just have to go with the flow."

All other fully-vaccinated foreign nationals can enter Canada beginning on September 7, tentatively.

U.S. border restrictions remain in effect until August 21 and may be extended, according to the U.S. Embassy Canada.

