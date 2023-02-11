Expand / Collapse search

US fighter jet shot down object over northern Canada, Trudeau says

By AP Staff
Published 
Military
Associated Press

High-altitude expert discusses 'object' shot down over Alaska

There are few details known about an 'object' shot down over Alaska on Friday. Troy Bouffard with University of Alaska Fairbanks joined LiveNOW from FOX's Josh Breslow to break down the latest.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday that on his order a U.S. warplane shot down an unidentified object that was flying high over northern Canada, acting a day after U.S. planes took similar action over Alaska.

Shortly before Trueau's tweet, the North American Aerospace Defense Command said it had detected an object flying at high altitude over Canada. NORAD gave no further information, including when the object was first spotted or what it is.

A sokesman, Maj. Olivier Gallant, said both Canadian and U.S. warplanes operating as part of NORAD had been deployed.

On Twitter, Trudeau then announced: "I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. @NORADCommand shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object."

The object was the third known to have violated North American airspace in the past two weeks.

In a second tweet, Trudeau said: "I spoke with President Biden this afternoon. Canadian Forces will now recover and analyze the wreckage of the object. Thank you to NORAD for keeping the watch over North America."

A suspected Chinese spy balloon spent nearly a week flying through Canada and U.S. airspace before it was shot down by U.S. warplanes off South Carolina last Saturday.

Chinese spy balloon: Montana man describes 'surreal' experience capturing balloon on camera

The White House says it is "keeping all options on the table" regarding the Chinese spy balloon after President Biden followed "strong" recommendations from defense officials not to shoot down the aircraft due to safety to people on the ground. Chase Doak took video of the 'spy balloon' in the sky over Billings, Montana. He spoke with LiveNOW about the experience. "It's very surreal," Doak said. "I'd be lying if I said it wasn't exciting. When I was taking photos of it, at best I thought I'd maybe get a good shot of a flying saucer or something like that. At worst, I'd get a photo of a cool, science experiment of some kind. I really, honestly never thought that I would be caught up in something like this." More LiveNOW from FOX streaming video

The U.S. military shot down a second object in Alaskan airspace Friday, though authorities have not provided details on what it was.

According to U.S. Northern Command, recovery operations continued Saturday both near Deadhorse, Alaska, and off South Carolina.

In a statement, the Northern Command said there were no new details on what the object was that a U.S. fighter jet shot down over Alaska. It said the Alaska Command and the Alaska National Guard, along with the FBI and local law enforcement, were conducting search and recovery.

READ MORE: China's conducted spy balloon program for years, Pentagon says

"Arctic weather conditions, including wind chill, snow, and limited daylight, are a factor in this operation, and personnel will adjust recovery operations to maintain safety," the statment said. "Recovery activities are occurring on sea ice."

It added that the Navy continued survey and recovery activities on the ocean floor off South Carolina, and the Coast Guard was providing security. Additional debris was pulled out Friday, and additional operations will continue as weather permits, the statement said.