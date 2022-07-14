Canada reinstating random COVID tests for air travelers

Starting July 19, 2022, mandatory random testing will resume for fully vaccinated travelers arriving at the four major Canadian airports: Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Toronto.

The Government of Canada previously paused mandatory random testing for those entering Canada by air on June 11, 2022, as part of a broader strategy to transition testing for air travelers outside the airports.

"As we have said all along, Canada's border measures will remain flexible and adaptable, guided by science and prudence, said Jean-Yves Duclos, Canadian Minister of Health. "We will keep adapting our border measures to balance the need to protect Canadians while supporting our economic recovery."

To qualify as fully vaccinated, travelers must have received a primary series of COVID-19 vaccines accepted by the Government of Canada at least 14 days before entering the country.

All testing for air travelers, regardless of vaccination status, will be completed outside of airports. Testing will take place either via in-person appointments at select provider locations and pharmacies or through virtual appointments for self-swab tests. Travelers who do not qualify as fully vaccinated, unless exempt, must continue to test on day one and day eight of their mandatory 14-day quarantine in Canada.

Data from the testing program are used to understand the current level and trends of importation of COVID-19 into Canada. Mandatory random testing will continue at land border points of entry, with no changes.

Air travelers who qualify as fully vaccinated and who are selected for mandatory random testing, as well as air travelers who do not qualify as fully vaccinated, will receive an email notification within 15 minutes of completing their customs declaration. The email will contain information to help them arrange for a test with a provider in their region.

All travelers must continue to use the ArriveCAN mobile app or website to provide mandatory travel information within 72 hours of their arrival in Canada, with few exceptions. Compliance with ArriveCAN is already over 95% for travelers arriving by both land and air.

If your arrival test result is positive, you must go into isolation and follow the federal requirement to isolate for 10 days from the date of the test result.