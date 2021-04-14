Can city soils help save salmon? One new environmental group thinks we can.

It's hard to think of the vast concrete stretches of pavement through much of the City of Seattle that this very urban city scape could also hold a solution to how to resrtore some of Washington State's wildest places.

While some amazing non-profits are doing great habitat resortation work, a retired NOAA fisheries engineer thought he and his gardening friends could do more.

In growing tiny trees to get them going-- he thinks those city and suburban gardeners can do a lot of good work for those restoration efforts by absorbing the sweat equity and cost of fostering seedlings and growing them for two years until they can be planted in restored landscapes to help endangered fish and the local orca that need them too.

Q13's Tim Joyce got to talk to James Wright about the plan to get thousands of trees to these restoration efforts at his flagship "micro-nursery" plot in the Phinney Ridge neighborhood.

You can watch the story or if you'd like to get in touch with Grow It Forward Seattle, check out their Facebook page: Grow It Forward Seattle

.