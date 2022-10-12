Expand / Collapse search

Camas homicide: Body found on property during real estate showing; person of interest found dead in Oregon

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Camas
CAMAS, Wash. - Deputies in Clark County are investigating a homicide after a body was found at a vacant property in Camas over the weekend. 

On Sunday, deputies responded to a report of a suspicious death at a vacant rural property near Northeast Winters Road and Northeast 86th Street. 

According to investigators, several people were looking at the property with a real estate agent when they came across what they believed was a body and called 911.

When deputies got to the scene, they found a woman's body and her body appeared to have a gunshot wound. 

Detectives interviewed nearby residents, gathered evidence and identified a person of interest. 

On Monday, detectives learned the person of interest was found dead in Oregon from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

The identities of the victim and person of interest have not been released. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 