Camas homicide: Body found on property during real estate showing; person of interest found dead in Oregon

Deputies in Clark County are investigating a homicide after a body was found at a vacant property in Camas over the weekend.

On Sunday, deputies responded to a report of a suspicious death at a vacant rural property near Northeast Winters Road and Northeast 86th Street.

According to investigators, several people were looking at the property with a real estate agent when they came across what they believed was a body and called 911.

When deputies got to the scene, they found a woman's body and her body appeared to have a gunshot wound.

Detectives interviewed nearby residents, gathered evidence and identified a person of interest.

On Monday, detectives learned the person of interest was found dead in Oregon from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The identities of the victim and person of interest have not been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.