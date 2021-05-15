Expand / Collapse search

Call center in Vancouver shuttered due to COVID-19 outbreak

By AP News Staff
VANCOUVER, Wash. - Public health authorities say a broadband call center in Vancouver, Washington has been temporarily closed because of a COVID-19 outbreak that has resulted in 29 confirmed and two possible cases.

Public Health spokeswoman Marissa Armstrong said in an email late Friday that the first case at the Spectrum Communications office was reported in mid-April, with the most recent case reported Friday, The Columbian reported.

Armstrong said the business closed Wednesday, will undergo a deep cleaning, and will also consult with Labor & Industries before reopening.

She said those who tested positive cannot return to work until they’ve completed their isolation period and are no longer considered infectious. Employees identified as close contacts must quarantine for 10 days, according to Armstrong.

Public Health is recommending COVID-19 testing for all employees who have not already been tested.

As of late Friday, the business had not issued a public statement in connection with the outbreak.

