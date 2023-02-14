California's Sen. Dianne Feinstein announces retirement

California’s longest-serving senator, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, announced on Twitter that she will not run for reelection next year.

Feinstein said Tuesday she plans to remain in office through the end of her term, which ends at the end of 2024.

"I am announcing today I will not run for reelection …but intend to accomplish as much for California as I can through the end of next year when my term ends," Feinstein tweeted. "Even with a divided Congress, we can still pass bills that will improve lives."

At 89 years old, Feinstein is the oldest senator.

She had been dogged by accusations in recent years that her effectiveness in the Senate has been hindered by her age.

Other Democrats had already jumped in to run for her seat, even before she made the inevitable announcement.

Democratic Reps. Katie Porter of Irvine and Adam Schiff of Burbank launched rival Senate campaigns in recent weeks. Earlier this month, former House Speaker Nancy Pelos said she would support Schiff if Feinstein did not seek re-election.

Rep. Barbara Lee of Oakland is expected to jump into the contest as well.

In recent years, questions have arisen about Feinstein's cognitive health and memory, though she has defended her effectiveness.

Feinstein was first elected to the Senate in 1992. Previously, she became mayor of San Francisco after the assassination of then-Mayor George Moscone and city Supervisor MNarvey Milk in 1978.

Feinstein will be remembered for her fight against the "epidemic of gun violence." She achieved the passage of the landmark, federal Assault Weapons Ban in 1994 and has advocated for its reinstatement since it expired in 2004.

In 2019, she introduced three pieces of gun safety legislation in the Senate: an updated assault weapons ban, the extreme risk protection order act to help states develop court processes that allow family members to keep guns out of the hands of dangerous individuals and a bill to raise the federal age to purchase assault weapons and high-capacity magazines from 18 to 21.

Her priorities have also been on preventing and combating wildfires, mitigating the effects of drought, responding to the homelessness crisis, and ensuring Americans have access to affordable, high-quality health care.