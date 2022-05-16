California church shooting: Suspected gunman identified

The suspect in a shooting at a Laguna Woods church over the weekend was identified by authorities Monday.

Las Vegas resident David Chou, 68, has been booked on one felony count of murder and five felony counts of attempted murder, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said more information would be released at a noon press conference.

Chou is suspected of opening fire during a lunch reception at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, killing one person and wounding five older people before a pastor hit Chou on the head with a chair and parishioners hog-tied him with electrical cords.

While officials didn't release any info on the one person who was killed, OCSD announced Sunday that the five people taken to the hospital were all Asian, ranging in age from 66 to 92 years old.

RELATED: California church shooting: Churchgoers restrained, hogtied shooter before police arrived

Sunday's shooting comes just one day after a man killed 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo, NY, in what officials are investigating as a hate crime. Back in February, a man shot and killed five people including his daughters at a church in the Sacramento area.

According to the nonprofit research group Gun Violence Archive, Sunday's shooting at Geneva Presbyterian marks the 18th mass shooting in the state of California in 2022.

An online fundraiser created for the members of Geneva Presbyterian Church has raised more than $15,000 of its $100,000 goal thus far.

You can make a donation by tapping or clicking here.