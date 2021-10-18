California becomes only U.S. state to improve to yellow 'moderate' COVID-19 transmission level

article

New numbers from the CDC show promising signs for California's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the latest CDC data, California has improved to the yellow "moderate" color code in the agency's COVID-19 level of community transmission. As of Monday's data, seven states are in the orange "substantial" community spread level while 42 other states are in the "high" level of community transmission.

Califonia is the only state in the country that is in the yellow "moderate" level. The state has averaged 34.4 cases in the last seven days for every 100,000 people, CDC reports.

The following states are in the orange "substantial" level: Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Across the country, the United States' level of community transmission is at the red "high" color code with 142.9 cases in the last seven days for every 100,000 people, CDC reports.

Click here for the latest CDC COVID-19 community transmission data.

