"Buy a burger. Save the arts," Tacoma Comedy Club changes operations to get through the pandemic

One Tacoma business is changing how it operates in an effort to make it through the pandemic.

For months, The Tacoma Comedy Club’s doors sat closed due to the impacts of COVID-19 and social distancing.

“We had like three-day notice to the entire staff that we were closing, and we didn’t know when we were going to open again,” said Adam Norwest.

Norwest is one the owners of Bark Entertainment the group that owns the Tacoma Comedy Club.

In June, his business was able to open its doors again. However, restrictions on live entertainment announced after a spike in cases, meant the Tacoma Comedy Club had to close its doors once again.

Norwest said they had to think outside the box to stay afloat.

“I realized we had to do something to support ourselves and support our staff, so we have a kitchen, our food has always been good so why not expand on that, give people a job, and a way for us to pay our rent,” he said.

Instead of comedy, the business will now focus on food. Starting Friday at 5 p.m., The Tacoma Comedy Club will now be the Tacoma Burger Company.

Norwest says they have done some research and are working to add much more options to their menu.

“I’m telling people our slogan now is buy a burger and save the arts,” he said.