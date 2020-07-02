Businesses respond to Inslee's mandate to slow reopening of Washington

Some local businesses say they understand and support the governor’s decision to slow down the re-opening of the state.

Thursday, Governor Jay Inslee announced changes to the re-opening of Washington, including a mandatory mask order for customers and employees in any business, and a pause on all counties’ further advancement in the phased re-opening of the state.

“It makes sense to me; cases aren’t going to keep decreasing if people aren’t doing their part,” said Cody Maynor.

Maynor shopped at Sonic Boom Records in Ballard. He says he’s worn his mask out while shopping even before the governor’s order.

A sentiment shared by employees at the shop.

“If you’re not wearing a mask, you don’t get to come in,” said K Redden.

Advertisement

Redden works at Sonic Boom Records. She says the store already requires customers to where a mask when they come in.

Other businesses in Ballard say they also require masks to be worn.

“We haven’t had that problem at all; everyone who has come in has had one on,” said Ellen Kelly.

Kelly is the owner of The Nobel Fir. She says what is more of a challenge for her is filling seats.

“I would love to have four stools at the bar so our regulars can sit at the bar,” she said.

Slowing down the re-opening process of the state means Kelly will have to wait even longer for business to return to normal, but she says she understands the reason behind the decision.

“I think it’s appropriate to have a pause. I think it would be disappointing to have a regression,” she said.

The new mandate goes into effect next week.