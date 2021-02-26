Businesses are hoping for more information regarding Phase 3

Some restaurants are hoping for more clarification when it comes to how the state plans to move forward with reopening.

Thursday, Governor Jay Inslee announced an update in the state’s reopening plan.

All regions across the state will remain paused in Phase 2. That means no areas will step backward, to Phase 1, but it also means no regions will move forward.

"Obviously, there is a question of when we can move our state forward to another phase; it’s a good question, and right now we’ll be answering that question in the next several weeks," said Inslee.

The state does not have an exact timeline on when regions can move to Phase 3. There is also no information on what Phase 3 activities will look like.

"Not having any information on Phase 3 is kind of terrifying. We have no idea of what to expect," said Teresa Argeris.

Argeris is head chef at Moshi Moshi in Tacoma.

She says the business has been picking up under the loosened restrictions in Phase 2. She says knowing in advance what Phase 3 could bring would be help her plan ahead.

One thing she does hope is included in Phase 3, is allowing more folks to dine inside.

"We’re at 25 percent capacity, maybe move us up to 50 percent capacity," she said.

Inslee says when making decisions regarding Phase 3, he will check with elected leaders, health officials, the community, and reference data regarding variants and vaccines.

Officials say they hope to have more answers in the next few weeks