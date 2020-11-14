Business prepare for more COVID-19 restrictions from governor’s office

Restaurant owners and employees worry what new restrictions expected to be imposed by the governor this weekend will mean for their businesses.

According to early guidance received by the Washington Hospitality Association, there will be major changes to what is allowed in the food industry.

Starting on Wednesday, indoor dining will not be permitted; outdoor dining will be permitted, but with restrictions.

“We’re just going to roll with the punches,” said Shawn O’Donnell Jr.

O’Donnell Jr. is the owner of O’Donnell’s American Grill and Irish Pub.

He says at the start of the pandemic, his business saw a 70% drop in revenue.

O’Donnell said he hoped indoor dining would still be permitted. He says restrictions that last longer than a few weeks could destroy a lot of businesses.

Governor Inslee is expected to speak Sunday morning at 11 a.m.