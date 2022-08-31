Nobody hurt when fire rips through Washington school bus

article

Fire ripped through a school bus shortly after dropping off students Tuesday afternoon, according to the Toledo School District.

School officials said all students had been dropped off and the bus was turning around in an approved backing location on Classe Rd. when its exhaust ignited the grass.

The driver tried to put out the fire but the bus went up in flames. Nobody was hurt.

Officials said the bus was a total loss. No further details have been released.