Burn bans instated throughout Washington as record-breaking temps approach
WASHINGTON - Going into this weekend’s scorching temperatures, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has placed some counties under a burn ban.
The following counties have bans in place:
King, Pierce Kitsap, and Mason Counties:
- Moderate fire danger
- Burn ban level 4
- Industrial burning prohibited
- Recreational fires are allowed only when attended
Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Clallam Counties:
- Moderate fire danger
- Burn ban level 2
- Rule and permit burns are banned
- All debris burning on DNR jurisdiction is prohibited
- Campfires are allowed on designated campgrounds
Lewis, Cowlitz, Clark and Pacific Counties:
- Moderate fire danger
- Burn ban level 4
- Effective 6/25/21 (Friday), all debris burning on DNR jurisdiction is prohibited
- Campfires on DNR-managed land are allowed in designated campgrounds only
Chelan and Wenatchee Counties:
- High fire danger
- Burn ban level 4
- Permit burns and rule burns are not allowed
- Campfires are allowed in approved designated campgrounds only
Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: Q13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram