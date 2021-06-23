Burn bans instated throughout Washington as record-breaking temps approach

Going into this weekend’s scorching temperatures, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has placed some counties under a burn ban.

The following counties have bans in place:

King, Pierce Kitsap, and Mason Counties:

Moderate fire danger

Burn ban level 4

Industrial burning prohibited

Recreational fires are allowed only when attended

Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Clallam Counties:

Moderate fire danger

Burn ban level 2

Rule and permit burns are banned

All debris burning on DNR jurisdiction is prohibited

Campfires are allowed on designated campgrounds

Lewis, Cowlitz, Clark and Pacific Counties:

Moderate fire danger

Burn ban level 4

Effective 6/25/21 (Friday), all debris burning on DNR jurisdiction is prohibited

Campfires on DNR-managed land are allowed in designated campgrounds only

Chelan and Wenatchee Counties:

High fire danger

Burn ban level 4

Permit burns and rule burns are not allowed

Campfires are allowed in approved designated campgrounds only

See more on burn bans here.

