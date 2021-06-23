Expand / Collapse search
Burn bans instated throughout Washington as record-breaking temps approach

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
News
Q13 FOX

Increased risk for wildfires in Washington

Most of the state is under a drought advisory, and temperatures are staying warm for the entire week.

WASHINGTON - Going into this weekend’s scorching temperatures, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has placed some counties under a burn ban.

The following counties have bans in place:

King, Pierce Kitsap, and Mason Counties:

  • Moderate fire danger
  • Burn ban level 4
  • Industrial burning prohibited
  • Recreational fires are allowed only when attended

Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Clallam Counties: 

  • Moderate fire danger
  • Burn ban level 2
  • Rule and permit burns are banned
  • All debris burning on DNR jurisdiction is prohibited
  • Campfires are allowed on designated campgrounds

Lewis, Cowlitz, Clark and Pacific Counties: 

  • Moderate fire danger
  • Burn ban level 4
  • Effective 6/25/21 (Friday), all debris burning on DNR jurisdiction is prohibited
  • Campfires on DNR-managed land are allowed in designated campgrounds only

Chelan and Wenatchee Counties: 

  • High fire danger
  • Burn ban level 4
  • Permit burns and rule burns are not allowed
  • Campfires are allowed in approved designated campgrounds only

See more on burn bans here

Washington wildfire season outlook

The current and upcoming wildfire season could potentially be 'devastating' with uncharacteristically dry weather.

