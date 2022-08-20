Burlington Police investigate deadly shooting inside apartment near Maiben City Park

article

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened inside an apartment near Maiben City Park Thursday night.

According to the Burlington Police Department (BPD), at around 8:30 p.m., someone called 911 saying they heard several gunshots and a car speed away from the scene.

When police arrived at the apartment near the corner of E Fairhaven Ave. and S Skagit St., they found a man with a gunshot wound. Officers and medics on scene attempted to save him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

BPD detectives are actively investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Anybody who witnessed the incident is encouraged to call the BPD at 360-428-3211 and reference case number 22-B07531.

This is a developing story.