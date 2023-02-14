Burien Police shoot man accused of running into traffic

Police are investigating a shooting between officers and a suspect who refused to step out of traffic while claiming he had a gun on Tuesday.

According to the Burien Police Department (BPD), at 10:22 a.m., officers responded to reports of a man running into traffic near Trader Joes on 1st Ave. S AND S 160th St.

Upon arrival, officers say they found the man standing in traffic, saying that he had a gun.

According to the BPD, officers tried deescalating the situation by using less lethal weapons to get the suspect out of traffic. After multiple unsuccessful attempts, officers fired shots at him.

Details about whether the suspect shot back at officers is limited at this time.

Authorities say the suspect was immediately treated for his wounds and taken to a nearby hospital.

No officers were injured.

The BPD says the Valley Investigative Team will lead an investigation into the shooting and the officer's use of force. The investigation will likely last several hours, so the BPD are asking the public to be aware of road closures in downtown Burien.

RELATED: Man injured in U-District drive-by shooting

RELATED: 2 Puyallup police officers shot during standoff; suspect in custody

This is a developing story.