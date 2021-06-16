Burien Police: Man shot in car with 2-year-old inside dies

A man who was shot inside his car with a child inside Tuesday night has died from his injuries, authorities said.

Police say it happened about 8:20 p.m. at SW 129th Street and 4th Street SW in Burien.

Officers responded to several reports of gunfire followed by a car crash.

When they arrived, they found a man inside a car with gunshot wounds and a 2-year-old child uninjured.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle in critical condition and has since died.

Investigators have not released any additional details.

Anyone with information can call Burien Police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

