Burien mom installs cameras after home break in; shocked what they catch in one week

One Burien mom says she was shocked to find what her surveillance cameras caught in just a few days of operating.

In April, Isa Faaiu says someone broke into her home while her family was inside of it.

"Even in the safety of your own home, you don’t know what is going to happen," she said.

Faaiu says they didn’t even realize the intruder was in the house, and only knew something was wrong because their TV, stereo, and wallets were stolen.

"I’m just glad nothing happened to my son, who was in the room. It just takes away the security of being safe in your home," she said.

Faaiu say she installed security cameras after the incident. She says in less than a week the cameras captured video of two separate incidents where strangers try to open her car doors early in the morning hours.

"It’s not safe. Like, when the sun goes down it’s like, ‘got to get into the house.’ You don’t know what’s going to happen," she said.

Police warn with warmer weather and loosened restrictions they are seeing an increase in car prowls.

Officials with the King County Sheriff’s Office say these types of crimes can happen to anyone and anywhere.

They say never leave any valuables in your car because car prowls can lead to other crimes like fraud and identity theft.

Investigators say they’ve seen credit cards, IDs, financial documents, and even guns stolen from vehicles.

