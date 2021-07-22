Burien mayor offers $2,000 for answers regarding political signs

The mayor of Burien is offering a $2,000 reward for answers after he says someone put up political propaganda against him and several other candidates.

Thursday, dozens of signs were found throughout the City of Burien targeting Mayor Jimmy Matta and several other candidates.

The signs said, "Seattle politics are bad for Burien." Matta says someone also placed a sticker that said "corrupt" on several of his re-election signs.

Matta believes this incident is more than just vandalism and has concerns over some of the symbols used on the sign.

"There have been other instances in the city of flyers to create hate amongst our community," he said.

People took some of the signs down on Thursday, but Matta says simply taking them down is not enough.

"I’m giving two thousand dollars to the arrest and the conviction of these individuals that defaced my signs," he said.

On Thursday, Matta said he had not reported this incident to police yet. A spokesperson for the King County Sheriff’s Office said there is no current investigation.

