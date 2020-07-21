Burien businesses seeing increase in new customers following West Seattle Bridge closure

The City of Burien is seeing some positive out of the West Seattle Bridge’s woes.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan proclaimed a civil emergency over the West Seattle Bridge closure and it’s long list of negative impacts on neighborhoods, the environment and commerce throughout the Duwamish Waterway, Harbor Island and Port of Seattle.

Mayor Jimmy Matta said Burien is seeing some West Seattleites traveling to Burien now that travel times and commutes have become longer and less direct.

Tony Hayes, the owner of Classic Eats in Old Burien said he’s seeing new faces in his restaurant.

“This definitely catapulted the curiosity of Classic Eats and some say we went viral,” said Hayes. “For Classic Eats, we’ve honestly been thriving through this which is crazy.”

Q13 News met 40-year resident of West Seattle, Art Castilleja and his 8-year-old grandson, Domenico at Boss Drive-in on Delridge Way SW, which is just north of White Center.

Advertisement

Domenico spends time with his grandfather a few days a week. The pair used to visit downtown Seattle from time to time before the bridge closed.

“I used to go downtown once in a while, but now I stopped. I mean you can’t. The traffic is horrible,” said Castilleja. “[Domenico’s family] is going to move because of the bridge, so they’re going to move to Burien.”

The Seattle Department of Transportation said work continues on the West Seattle Bridge. This week, large work platforms were lifted up from the water to the high-rise bridge. Another set of platforms will be lifted up early next week.

The West Seattle Bridge Task Force is holding a meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss new information, and Q13 News plans to follow the latest developements.