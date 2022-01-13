Burglary suspect arrested after hours-long standoff at Graham shopping center

article

A burglary suspect is now in custody after an hours-long standoff at a Graham shopping complex Thursday morning.

The incident happened near 224th Street East and Meridian.

At about 6:45 a.m., deputies responded after a smoke shop owner reported seeing the suspect on his surveillance cameras.

When deputies arrived, the suspect was in one of the businesses and wouldn’t come out.

After a few hours, deputies located the suspect, who was hiding in the rafters inside the business. They had to use ladders to get him down.

The suspect, a 33-year-old man, was arrested and will be booked in the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of commercial burglary, resisting arrest and malicious mischief.

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram