Burglar steals COVID vaccines, $100k in medical equipment from Pierce County dentist

Pierce County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating after a person broke into a dentist office and not only stole 100 COVID-19 vaccines, but also $100,000 worth of medical equipment.

Deputies say the thief broke into a dentist office in Purdy, a small unincorporated community north of Gig Harbor, early Friday morning. The thief also stole a vial of Botox.

It's unknown what the person would want with 100 COVID vaccine doses, given that they are free. However, deputies urge caution if you come across someone who offers you a vaccine outside of official vaccination events, medical or dental offices or pharmacies.

If you have information about this burglary, please submit a tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app. You could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

