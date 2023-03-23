Bumbershoot announces music lineup for its 50th anniversary
SEATTLE - Bumbershoot Arts and Music Festival announced its official music lineup for their 50th anniversary.
For the first time since the pandemic, Bumbershoot is back! 2023's festival takes place Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 2-3, and will feature much more than live music.
Bumbershoot 2014 (KCPQ photo)
2-day general admission tickets will cost $110, and single-day general admission tickets start at $65. To purchase tickets, click here.
Headliners
- Sleater-Kinney
- The Revivalists
- Zhu
- Jawbreaker
- AFI
- Brittany Howard
- Fatboy Slim
- Sunny Day Real Estate
- Phantogram
Following performances
- Band of Horses
- Descendents
- Matt and Kim
- Bomba Estereo
- Durand Jones
- Uncle Waffles
- A-Trak
- Ride "Going Blank Again"
- Valerie June
- Benny the Butcher
- Jacob Banks
- Major League DJz
- Domi and JD Beck
- The Dip
- Rebirth Brass Band
Additional artists
- Temples
- Puddles Pity Party
- Destroy Boys
- Dandy Warhols
- Thunderpussy
- Algernon Cadwallader
- Hunx and His Punc
- Sol
- Anabel Englund
- Screaming Females
- Gustaf
- Trinix
- Reignwolf
- Debby Friday
- True Loves
- Morgan and the Organ Donors
- Sweet Water
- Chong the Nomad
- Modernlove.
- Slift
- Girl Trouble
- The Black Tones
- Dave B
- King Youngblood
- ChImurenga Renaissance
- Massy Ferguson
- Cassandra Lewis
- Radioactivity
- Wimps
- Them
- Simone BG
- Breaks and Swells
- Long Dark Moon
- Pressha
- Fouad Masoud
- Spirit Award
- Black Ends
- Pink Boa
- Beverly Crusher
- Scarves
Featured
According to the event's website, there will be a lot more than just live music:
- Rollerskating
- Nail art
- Wrestling
- Witches
- Drag
- Pole dancing
- Sign spinners
- Free-range artists
- Out of sight performance art
- Augmented reality
- Contemporary art
- Film
- Vintage Clothing
- Robots
- Burleskaraoke
- Large-scale sculpture
- Modern dance
- Remote-controlled sculpture
- Photography
- Digital arts
- Culinary arts
- Tattoo runway
- Extreme pogo stick double dutch
- Make-up artists
- Cat circus