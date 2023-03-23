Bumbershoot announces music lineup for its 50th anniversary

Bumbershoot Arts and Music Festival announced its official music lineup for their 50th anniversary.

For the first time since the pandemic, Bumbershoot is back! 2023's festival takes place Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 2-3, and will feature much more than live music.

Bumbershoot 2014 (KCPQ photo)

2-day general admission tickets will cost $110, and single-day general admission tickets start at $65. To purchase tickets, click here.

Headliners

Sleater-Kinney

The Revivalists

Zhu

Jawbreaker

AFI

Brittany Howard

Fatboy Slim

Sunny Day Real Estate

Phantogram

Following performances

Band of Horses

Descendents

Matt and Kim

Bomba Estereo

Durand Jones

Uncle Waffles

A-Trak

Ride "Going Blank Again"

Valerie June

Benny the Butcher

Jacob Banks

Major League DJz

Domi and JD Beck

The Dip

Rebirth Brass Band

Additional artists

Temples

Puddles Pity Party

Destroy Boys

Dandy Warhols

Thunderpussy

Algernon Cadwallader

Hunx and His Punc

Sol

Anabel Englund

Screaming Females

Gustaf

Trinix

Reignwolf

Debby Friday

True Loves

Morgan and the Organ Donors

Sweet Water

Chong the Nomad

Modernlove.

Slift

Girl Trouble

The Black Tones

Dave B

King Youngblood

ChImurenga Renaissance

Massy Ferguson

Cassandra Lewis

Radioactivity

Wimps

Them

Simone BG

Breaks and Swells

Long Dark Moon

Pressha

Fouad Masoud

Spirit Award

Black Ends

Pink Boa

Beverly Crusher

Scarves

Featured article

According to the event's website, there will be a lot more than just live music: