Buffalo stuck in fence rescued on Whidbey Island

Crews with North Whidbey Fire and Rescue helped get a buffalo out of a fence after it was stuck.

On Saturday, crews were called to a property on Whidbey Island. The homeowners said they needed help getting a buffalo out that got stuck under their barbed fence.

The buffalo got stuck in below-freezing temperatures.

Thankfully, North Whidbey Fire were able to free the female buffalo and the property owners are working on getting her on her feet.

