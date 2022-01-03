Expand / Collapse search
Buffalo stuck in fence rescued on Whidbey Island

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle

Buffalo stuck in fence rescued by Whidbey Island firefighters

North Whidbey Fire & Rescue worked in freezing temperatures to free a buffalo that got stuck in a fence on Whidbey Island.

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. - Crews with North Whidbey Fire and Rescue helped get a buffalo out of a fence after it was stuck.

On Saturday, crews were called to a property on Whidbey Island. The homeowners said they needed help getting a buffalo out that got stuck under their barbed fence.  

The buffalo got stuck in below-freezing temperatures. 

Thankfully, North Whidbey Fire were able to free the female buffalo and the property owners are working on getting her on her feet. 

